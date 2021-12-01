Congress shifts ‘Mehangai Hatao Rally’ to Jaipur after Delhi Police denies permission; ‘prejudiced conspiracy’, says KC Venugopal

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi are likely to address the rally.

The mega ‘Mehangai Hatao Rally’ by the Congress party, scheduled to be held in Delhi on December 12, has been shifted to Jaipur after permission for holding the rally in Delhi was allegedly cancelled. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal today said that the cancellation of the permission shows the ‘prejudiced conspiracy’ by the Modi government.

KC Venugopal said that the BJP government at the Centre has lost even the pretence of democratic propriety and is behaving like an authoritarian dictatorship. The Delhi Police today denied the Congress permission to hold the public rally at Dwarka on December 12 citing COVID-19 guidelines, reported PTI.

“The Congress party under the leadership of Smt Sonia Gandhi and Shri Rahul Gandhi had decided to organise a massive ‘Mehangai Hatao Rally’ in the Capital on the 12th of the December with an aim of waking up the slumbering Government to the perils being faced by the people of India including the skyrocketing price of essential commodities. The party had asked for permission for holding this rally. The Modi government after much effort agreed for a rally to be held in Dwarka, Delhi. Now, even as the party was involved in organising a massive public show with people and party workers from all over the country enthusiastically looking forward to come to Delhi for the rally, the Modi govt in a prejudiced conspiracy got the Lt Governor of Delhi to cancel permission for ‘Mehangai Hatao Rally’ at Dwarka,” said Venugopal.

He said that a jittery government doesn’t want that people take to the streets and added that the government is scared that the massive rally by the Congress will bring the issue of inflation to the fore.

Venugopal said that the Congress is neither going to get intimidated by these tactics nor it is going to withdraw even an inch from its age-old commitment to raise issues concerning people. Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi are likely to address the rally. The Congress party is organising the rally in the backdrop of rising prices of essential commodities including petrol, diesel, edible oil and LPG cylinder.