Congress Seva Dal’s Lalji Desai says India going through ‘tough phase’, constitution and freedom of speech being attacked

All India Congress Seva Dal chief organiser Lalji Desai today said the country is undergoing a “tough phase” as the Constitution and the freedom of speech is “being attacked”. He said that the society is being “divided” in the name of religion, caste, language and state. “The Constitution and freedom of speech is being attacked and society divided in the name of religion, caste, language and state. It needs to be stopped,” Desai told reporters at a press conference here.

He alleged that instead of the tricolour, two colours (apparently saffron and green) were being strengthened for capitalists and other similar forces. Desai said that Seva Dal is preparing to plan strategies for the Congress ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly elections due this year-end. It will be our focus to involve youths in Seva Dal at the block and district levels, he added.

Replying to a question if Seva Dal workers would get to contest as candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections, Desai said the organisation does not work for party ticket, but added that candidates having strong portfolios will be recommended for ticket. He said Seva Dal would soon go “high-tech” as prominent thinker and policymaker Sam Pitroda was busy updating the organisation with technology.

Pitroda is the chairman of the Overseas Congress Department of the Indian National Congress. On a question on the organisation’s plan to counter BJP’s ideological mentor RSS, Desai said Seva Dal and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were “poles apart”.

“We need not compete with the RSS. They are trained to lie, divide and spread animosity whereas we believe in spreading peace, brotherhood, unity and truth,” he alleged.

State Seva Dal Chief Rakesh Pareek said that the state wing will organise election training camps, review voter lists and reconstitute organisation at panchayat level and create awareness about “anti-people” policies of the government.