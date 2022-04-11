Congress serves notice to Punjab leader Sunil Jakhar over remarks ‘against party line’

The Congress disciplinary committee on Monday served notice to former Punjab party president Sunil Jakhar for his alleged remarks “against party line” in which he targeted former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi. The party also served notice to former Union minister K V Thomas for attending a seminar organised by CPI-M on April 9.

“Disciplinary committee of AICC sent notice to Congress leader Sunil Jakhar for his statements against party line and party leader KV Thomas for attending seminar held at Party Congress of CPIM on April 9. Seeks reply to notices within a week,” said Tariq Anwar, member of the party’s disciplinary committee which was headed by AK Antony.

It is reported that Thomas has been upset with the party since he was denied the Rajya Sabha seat and Sunil Jakhar was making critical remarks after he was overlooked for the Punjab CM’s post.

The party said that Jakhar’s comments have offended the Dalit leaders, and Udit Raj even demanded his expulsion. “Mr Sunil Jhakhar, Punjab Congress leader, must be expelled from the Party for his casteist and feudal comment that Mr Channi, being lowest caste, couldn’t have been made CM. His place is in a feet instead of on head,” he said.

Jakhar said throughout his political career, he had been doing best to protect the rights of downtrodden and economically weaker sections of the society.

“The question of expressing or harbouring ill will towards any class or person does not arise. The truth cannot be covered by a barrage of baseless allegations and protests against me just to settle political scores,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Congress leaders from Kerala have been seeking Thomas’s immediate removal following his participation in a seminar on the Centre-state relations held as part of the 23rd party congress of the CPI-M.

The CPI-M had as part of its 23rd party Congress invited Dr. Shashi Tharoor and Prof. K.V. Thomas to participate in the seminar. K. Sudhakaran immediately informed both the leaders not to participate and even the party president Sonia Gandhi intervened in the matter and told the leaders not to participate. While Shashi Tharoor backed out, K.V. Thomas decided to go ahead with the seminar.