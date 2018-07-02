Congress sends post cards to Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao seeking Muslim quota

The campaign was organised by Greater Hyderabad Congress Committee Minorities Department. (File photo: PTI)

Congress in Telangana today held a “post card” campaign demanding that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao fulfil his ‘promise’ of providing 12 per cent reservation in jobs and education to Muslims.

Raising slogans against the TRS Government and Rao for ‘cheating’ the Muslim community, party leaders and workers marched to the General Post office here in a “Walk for 12 per cent Muslim Reservation’ and dropped the post cards with their demand and addressed to the Chief Minister.

The campaign was organised by Greater Hyderabad Congress Committee Minorities Department chairman Shaik Abdullah Sohail.

It was led by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President N Uttam Kumar Reddy, AICC Telangana Incharge R.C Khuntia and AICC Minorities Department chairman Nadeem Javeed among others, a party release said.

Reddy alleged Rao was trying to wash off his hands on the reservation assurance and demanded an apology from him for ‘lying’ in assembly that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had agreed to enhance the Muslim quota.

“KCR (Rao) had promised to implement 12 per cent Muslim quota within four months after coming to power. Today TRS government completed 49 months in power and there are no signs of its implementation. TRS should not seek votes from Muslims if 12 per cent quota is not implemented,” he said.