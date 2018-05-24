Congress sees red over proposal to distribute book with Modi’s speeches as Gujarat CM to IAS officers in Rajasthan

File pic – Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)

IAS officers in Rajasthan will soon be given copies of a book compiled with selected speeches of Narendra Modi as the Chief Minister of Gujarat between 2001 and 2014. The Indian Express reported that copies of the book titled ‘Chintan Shibir’ had been sent by Gujarat Chief Secretary JN Singh to his Rajasthan counterpart on May 7. Along with the books, the Gujarat Chief Secretary sent a letter to his Rajasthan counterpart NC Goel who demitted the office on April 30. He was succeeded by DB Gupta on May 1. The books will be distributed among the IAS officials after the state government’s nod, officials said.

The book was compiled by former Gujarat cadre IAS officer Varun Maira. It talks about Modi’s speeches as the Chief Minister of the western state on good governance, time management and decision making. The book was released by Gujarat Governor O Kohli in March earlier this year in the presence of CM Vijay Rupani.

In his letter, JN Singh noted that as the CM of the state, Modi had taken several initiatives that led to resolution of many issues. “The meeting of minds, collective thinking, free expression of ideas and brainstorming led to the resolution of many issues faced by Gujarat,” it reads.

“It gives me pleasure to forward the copies of the book to be provided to all serving All India Service Officers allotted to your State as well as three copies each to Director General of State Level Training Institute including their library,” the letter further reads.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has termed the book as propaganda and charged the BJP of resorting to create a personality cult. Rajasthan Congress unit president Sachin Pilot said, “It has never happened before. It is being done with a political motive. Government officers should be agnostic of political party and leaders.”