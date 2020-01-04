Congress seeks FIR against Vijayvargiya for “threatening” Bhopal

During the Friday protest at Indore, Vijayvargiya lost his temper after none of the top civic and police officials reached the protest site for discussing the issue.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Saturday demanded that a criminal case be registered against BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya for allegedly threatening government officials. The Congress’s demand comes after a video, apparently shot during a protest organised by the BJP in Residency area here on Friday afternoon, purportedly showed Vijayvargiya telling officials, “Our Sangh (RSS) leaders are (here), otherwise (we) would have set Indore on fire today.”

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and other senior leaders have been in Indore since Thursday for an internal conclave of the organisation. The BJP had organised the protest alleging that city officials were biased and taking “politically motivated” action against party workers. Following the controversy, a delegation of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Saturday met Director General of Police (DGP) in Bhopal and submitted a memorandum seeking that a case be registered against Vijayvargiya and legal action be initiated against him, state Congress spokesperson J P Dhanopia said. “Vijayvargiya is the national general secretary of the BJP and a former minister. When he says that he would have set Indore on fire if RSS leaders were not in the city, it would be considered a diktat for his party workers. Therefore, police should file a criminal case against Vijayvargiya for threatening the officials using such words,” he said.

Congress spokesman alleged that Vijayvargiya wanted to hamper the state government’s ongoing drive against the mafia. State BJP spokesman Rajneesh Agrawal, however, alleged that the Congress government in the state has been acting in a biased manner and taking action against common people on the pretext of a drive against the mafia. “During the protest, the BJP raised the issue of arbitrary and biased action of the administration against the common people. The Congress government has not been taking action against the real mafia and creating trouble to the public,” Agrawal said.

The administration has been taking “politically motivated” action against BJP workers during their ongoing drive against mafia, he added. During the Friday protest at Indore, Vijayvargiya lost his temper after none of the top civic and police officials reached the protest site for discussing the issue. Later, when some junior-level officials came there, Vijayvargiya was peeved. In the video, the BJP leader is heard saying, “Have they (top officers) become so big? The officers should understand that they are public servants.”