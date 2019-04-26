Congress seeks Alpesh Thakor’s disqualification from Gujarat Assembly on grounds of indiscipline

Published: April 26, 2019 2:17:26 PM

Alpesh Thakor had joined the Congress just ahead of the Assembly polls in 2017. He had contested from Radhanpur, defeating BJP's Lavingji Thakor by nearly 15,000 votes.

Congress seeks disqualification of Alpesh Thakor from Gujarat Legislative Assembly

The Congress party has sought the disqualification of its Radhanpur MLA Alpesh Thakor from the Gujarat Legislative Assembly on grounds of indiscipline. A report in The Indian Express said that party has submitted a memorandum to Assembly Secretary DM Patel seeking an end to Thakor’s membership.

Thakor had quit the Congress on April 10. He had even campaigned for an independent candidate Swarupji Thakor in Banaskantha. The Congress has also fielded its nominee in Banaskantha.

Thakor had alleged that he was betrayed by the party’s state unit leadership and hence quit the Congress. He also resigned from all party posts. Thakor was made the Congress’ secretary and co-in-charge for Bihar. He, however, didn’t give up his membership of the Assembly.

The memorandum was submitted by two of its MLAs — Ashwin Kotwal and Baldev Thakor. Kotwal is also the chief whip of the party in the state Legislative Assembly.

In their letter to the Secretary, they said that Thakor was elected on the party’s ticket and as he resigned from the party’s primary membership, he ceases to be a Congressman.

“Hence, he should be disqualified from the membership of the Assembly as well, and a bypoll be held for his Radhanpur seat,” their memorandum reads.

Kotwal informed that they also submitted the resignation letter that Alpesh Thakor sent to the party on April 10. Besides, Thakor’s clippings of newspapers and TV channel footage containing his statements have also been submitted.

“Ideally, Alpesh should have quit as an MLA as well after resigning from the primary membership of the party like Unjha MLA Ashaben Patel, and should have contested the bypoll if he wanted to continue as an MLA. But, his reluctance to quit as an MLA indicates that he lacks the support base to win again,” Kotwal said.

“The Assembly secretary will place the demand before the Speaker who will then decide in the matter,” he added.

Alpesh had joined the Congress just ahead of the Assembly polls in 2017. He had contested from Radhanpur, defeating BJP’s Lavingji Thakor by nearly 15,000 votes. Thakor was seen as a prominent OBC leader of the Congress in the state. Earlier, there were reports doing the round that he was mulling to join the BJP.

