Congress seeks Aditi Singh’s disqualification for attending special session of UP Assembly

The Congress party has sought the disqualification of party MLA Aditi Singh for participating in a special Assembly session called by the CM Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The party filed a petition in the UP Assembly on Wednesday seeking the Raebareli MLA’s disqualification for defying the party whip to boycott the event.

Congress Legislature party leader Aradhna Mishra said that a petition has been filed before the UP Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit seeking Aditi Singh’s disqualification for defying party whip of boycotting special session of state Legislative Assembly.

Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhna Mishra (in pic): Party has filed a petition before state Assembly Speaker seeking disqualification of Rae Bareli Sadar MLA Aditi Singh, for defying party whip of boycotting special session of state Assembly on October 2, organized by govt pic.twitter.com/rpKq7ei1u0 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 27, 2019

Singh has gone against her party’s official position a number of times, triggering speculations of her switching sides. She had violated Congress’ directive to its MLAs and MLCs to not attend the special session of the UP Assembly on October 2. The Congress MLA had attended the session, staying away from the demonstration led by party’s General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the same day in Lucknow. Hours after she attended the special session of the Assembly, the UP government accorded her Y-plus security.

Few days later, Singh met UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow amid speculations of her jumping the ship. Singh, however, said that her meeting with the CM was related to development works in her constituency and she had obtained an appointment with the Chief Minister.

Singh, a first-time MLA, was served show-cause notices by her party on both occasions. The party also asked her to refrain from indulging in such activities.

Aditi Singh is a sitting MLA from the Raebareli Vidhan Sabha seat which falls under the Raebareli Lok Sabha seat, represented by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. Her father Akhilesh Singh, who passed away in August, was close to the Gandhi family and was a five-time Congress MLA. Singh got elected from the seat twice before the Congress fielded his daughter Aditi Singh from the seat in 2017 UP Assembly elections. He was expelled from the Congress party in 2007.