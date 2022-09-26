Congress initiates legal action against BJP leader Priti Gandhi over ‘fake, divisive news’

The Congress on Monday said it has initiated legal action against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Priti Gandhi for allegedly “spreading fake and divisive news to disrupt the Bharat Jodo Yatra”. The Congress’ action against Priti Gandhi is among the five cases where it has initiated legal proceedings on allegations against BJP leaders.

Sharing a copy of the complaint filed by Congress MP Hibi Eden, party general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh tweeted: “We have initiated legal action in five cases of fake and divisive news peddled by BJP leaders and their bhakt online hate factory to hurt Bharat Jodo Yatra. Be warned! We will not take this lying down.” In the police complaint shared by Ramesh on Twitter, Congress MP Hibi Eden complained against the social media post by Gandhi with two pictures.

Eden, in his complaint, alleged that BJP leader Priti Gandhi had, on September 24, 2022, shared a photo of Rahul Gandhi on her Twitter handle with a caption that read: “Look carefully. Not Bharat Jodo, this is Bharat Todo!!”.

“The impression these pictures sought to convey was that INC leader Rahul Gandhi was posing with an individual who had been accused of sloganeering ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ on a previous occasion. However, as was made clear almost immediately, the individuals in the photographs were two separate and distinct people,” Eden said.

“The distortion was not an innocent one because it sought to falsely and maliciously suggest that former INC president Rahul Gandhi, who was on a yatra to unite Indians had demonstrated sympathy for individuals who supported Pakistan and approved their illegal sloganeering and was ultimately attempting to ‘break India’,” he said.

Eden further stated that Priti Gandhi deleted the tweet and immediately uploaded another one “to double down on her messaging making base and vulgar insinuations without the scantest regard for the individuals involved.”

Thus, it is clear that this “malicious post” was designed to create a dangerously false impression in the minds of the viewers regarding the Congress leader’s approach towards Pakistan and individuals involved in the illegal sloganeering in support of Pakistan; and to foment social tensions in the Bharat Jodo Yatra rallies led by Gandhi, Eden said. He requested that an urgent and immediate FIR be registered by police under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered its 19th day today, resumed on Monday from Shornur in Kerala’s Palakkad district. It will now halt t Pattambi after covering a distance of 12.3 km.



(With PTI inputs)