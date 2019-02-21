Congress says PM Modi was busy shooting for film after Pulwama attack happened

By: | Updated: February 21, 2019 12:21 PM

The Congress party said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was busy shooting for a film when the Pulwama terror attack happened on February 14.

Congress, Pulwama attack Congress says PM Modi was busy shooting for film after Pulwama attack happened

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was busy shooting for a film when the Pulwama terror attack happened, the Congress party said on Thursday. Addressing the media here, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that PM Modi was visiting the Jim Corbbet National Park in Uttarakhand on February 14 when Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed carried out a suicide attack targeting CRPF personnel in Pulwama of Kashmir. He even brandished images of PM visiting the park to allege he insulted the soldiers.

Surjewala said that when the entire nation was mourning the loss of jawans’ lives, PM Modi was busy shooting for a film. “There is no better example than this of Modi’s insult to our soldiers. At 3:10 pm, when Pulwama attack occurred and was all over news, Modi was shooting for a film till 6:45 PM in Corbett National Park,” he said.

“Is there any Prime Minister in the world like this?” he asked. “For four hours, PM Narendra Modi indulged himself in a film shoot, after a major terror attack. I have no words to express for this behaviour,” the Congress leader said.

On February 14, PM Modi was on a daylong visit to Uttarakhand. He was slated to inaugurate several development projects and address a rally in Rudrapur. But due to bad weather, he was held up at the Dehrudun airport.

On February 17, Surjewala said, when the mortal remains of our soldiers returned to Delhi Airport, PM Modi returned one hour late from Jhansi because he was busy in political campaigns.

“Another shameful instance is when a BJP Minister takes a selfie with the coffin of a slain soldier,” he said while referring to KJ Alphons clicking a selfie with the coffin of a CRPF soldier.

According to reports, PM Modi could feature in a Discovery documentary slated to be released later this month where Modi will recall his days of spiritual sojourn in the Himalayas in the early days of his career. The shooting was held in Jim Corbett National Park on February 14 which was attended by PM Modi.

