Congress ‘satyagraha’ in support of Rahul Gandhi begins in Rajasthan

The Congress’ Rajasthan unit on Sunday began its day-long “Sankalp Satyagraha” here in support of Rahul Gandhi following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

The party’s state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra, minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and several other leaders are taking part in the protest at the Collectorate Circle.

The Congress has announced plans for a day-long satyagraha in front of Mahatma Gandhi statues at all states and district headquarters to protest against Gandhi’s conviction in a 2019 defamation case and his subsequent disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat’s Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case. The disqualification will prevent Gandhi (52), a four-time MP, from contesting elections for eight years unless a higher court stays the conviction.

Speaking at the protest venue, Dotasra said the agitation is against the Centre’s suppression of the opposition’s voice.

Former mayor Jyoti Khandelwal said Prime Minister maintained silence on the Adani issue but action was taken against Gandhi, who has been constantly raising the voice of the people of India.

“Satyagraha is the power which had forced the British to bow down. The Modi government will also have to bow down,” she said.