Congress sarpanch Ajay Pandita shot dead in Anantnag, Opposition blames government’s vindictive actions

A 40-year-old sarpanch was shot dead by militants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, triggering panic among the people. The deceased sarpanch has been identified as Ajay Pandita. He was a sarpanch of the Larkipora area in Anantnag district and a Congress leader.

Reacting to the killing, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Ajay Pandita sacrificed his life for democratic process in the Valley.

“My condolences to the family and friends of Ajay Pandita, who sacrificed his life for the democratic process in Kashmir. We stand with you in this time of grief,” he tweeted.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufti also condemned his killing and blamed the central government’s vindictive decisions for his death.

“Very sorry to hear about the killing of sarpanch Ajay Pandita in Anantnag earlier this afternoon. I unequivocally condemn this terror attack on a grassroots political worker & pray that his soul rests in peace,” Abdullah tweeted.

“Terrible news. Condolences to the family. Shrinking political space in Kashmir has made political party workers all the more vulnerable. They are stuck between punitive actions of a vindictive government and militants on the other end,” Mehbooba Mufti who continues to be under house arrest said in a tweet.

Ajay Pandita’s killing took place in his native village at around 6 pm on Monday. He was a member of the Congress party. The sarpanch was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.