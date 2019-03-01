Congress salutes bravery of IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, acknowledges ‘fine gesture’ by Pakistan PM Imran Khan

The Congress party has hailed the bravery of IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and said the party stands with security forces. The Congress has been keeping a safe distance from praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for exerting pressure on the neighbouring side to return the fighter pilot who was captured on Wednesday when his plane crash-landed in Pakistan during an operation.

“We are deeply relieved to hear the Pakistan government will be releasing Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and he will be back in India shortly. We salute his incredible bravery in the face of uncertainty,” the party tweeted.

Party spokesperson Sanjay Jha went a step ahead to acknowledge Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s quick decision to release the captured pilot. “Let us acknowledge the fine gesture of his quick release by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he said.

IAF’s fighter pilot Abhinandan was seized by Pakistan on Wednesday when his MiG was shot down and crashed in PoK during an IAF operation to repel Pakistani planes intruding into Indian territory. Soon after this, New Delhi activated all diplomatic channels to exert pressure on Pakistan to release the IAF pilot.

In a stern message to Pakistan, New Delhi ruled out any deal or negotiation on the return of its pilot and sought unconditional and immediate repatriation. Later, during his address in the Pakistan National Assembly, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced to release the fighter pilot as a peace gesture.

However, in a joint briefing with officials of Army and Navy last evening in New Delhi, Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor said that the return was in consonance with the Geneva Convention.