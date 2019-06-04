Congress sacks senior Kerala leader AP Abdullakutty for praising Narendra Modi in Facebook post

Updated: June 4, 2019 7:47:52 AM

Earlier in 2009, the CPI(M) had expelled Abdullakutty after he lauded Narendra Modi's work as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. At that time, it was reported that he may join the BJP but he joined the Congress.

AP AbdullakuttySenior Congress leader AP Abdullakutty has been sacked from the party for praising PM Narendra Modi?s leadership in a Facebook post.

The Congress party on Monday sacked its senior Kerala leader and former MP and MLA AP Abdullakutty for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a Facebook post. Abdullakutty had in a Facebook post said that the secret of what made Narendra Modi popular is Gandhian values. He also praised the Modi government’s several welfare schemes like Swachh Bharat and Ujwala Yojana.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullapally Ramachandran said that the party had issued a show cause notice to Abdullakutty asking for an explanation, but he didn’t respond. Ramachandran noted that Abdullakutty acted against the party line by making statements against its interest and sentiments.

“He (Abdullakutty) was making insulting remarks against senior Congress leaders through the media, thus violating the party discipline,” the Congress’ Kerala unit chief said.

When Abdullakutty was asked about the Congress’ show cause notice over the post, he denied receiving it. According to the Congress, the party once again sent him the notice via email. However, Abdullakutty again refused to respond to the same following which he was expelled.

“In this circumstance, Abdullakutty has been expelled from the party with immediate effect,” Ramachandran said.

When asked about Congress’ decision to expel him, he said, “It’s sad news. I expected it from Mullappally Ramachandran (KPCC President). I am not an opportunist. I am a person who took a stand on developmental issues.”

Days after Abdullakutty’s word for Modi raised eyebrows, the Congress in its mouthpiece on May 30 described him as a migratory bird and termed his behaviour as completely unacceptable. The article said that Abdullakutty was upset with the party after he was denied a ticket to contest from Kasaragod in the just-concluded general elections.

“Praising BJP while being inside Congress is completely unacceptable. Like a migratory bird, Abdullakutty came to Congress from CPI(M) riding on hopes of being in power. He is pinning his hopes on the saffron party to migrate there. It is better to drop Abdullakutty who plans to contest as a BJP candidate from Manjeshwar Assembly seat,” Congress’ mouthpiece Veekshanam said in its editorial.

Earlier in 2009, the CPI(M) had expelled Abdullakutty after he lauded Narendra Modi’s work as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. At that time, it was reported that he may join the BJP but he joined the Congress. Abdullakutty is a two-time CPI(M) MP and two-time Congress MLA.

