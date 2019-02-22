Congress ropes in surgical strike architect Lt Gen Hooda to lead task force on national security

Congress chief Rahul with Lt Gen (Retired) D S Hooda (Source: INC twitter)

Less than a week after the Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir left 40 CRPF personnel martyred, the Congress party stepped up its attack against the government. The Congress party said that the terror attack in Pulwama in south Kashmir, which killed over 40 CRPF personnel, happened because of an “unpardonable failure” of India’s national security and the “intelligence apparatus.”

The party also set up a task force on national security to be led by Lieutenant General (retd) D S Hooda. It must be noted that Lieutenant General Hooda was the Northern Army Commander during the surgical strike across the Line of Control (LoC) on September 29, 2016 post the terrorist attack at the Army brigade headquarters in Uri. Hooda will consult a “select group of experts”, formulate a vision paper for the country, the Congress party announced.

Although the grand old party had extended support to the central government in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack, the Congress has been heavily criticising the government on what it sees as its failure to stop the attack.

The party has also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was busy shooting for an “advertisement film” at the Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand even hours after the attack on February 14. Terming it as “self propagation”, the party said it was an insult to the “martyrdom of the soldiers.”

Pointing out the 1971 war under Indira Gandhi with to Pakistan and calling it a “resounding reply” to the neighbouring country, Congress leader Surjewala said that it was painful to see that even after the Pulwama terror attack, the Prime Minister did not announce national mourning in order to not cancel political rallies and inauguration sprees which took place at the expense of public exchequer by PM Modi.

Surjewala also said that questions have to be raised on the gross intelligence and security failure of the central government.

He also put a question mark on the “priority” of the prime minister, who is on a tour to South Korea instead of working on addressing the challenge of terror and terrorism in the country.

The Congress leader also asked the prime minister why the National Security Advisor along with the Home Minister have failed to own up responsibility for the “unpardonable failure” of the country’s national security and intelligence apparatus.

He further questioned how local terrorists got their hands on “hundreds of kilograms of RDX” in addition to the rocket launchers and M4 Carbine.

Surjewala also wondered how an RDX-laden car was allowed to go on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, in spite of the “standard operating procedure for sanitizing the convoy stretch.”