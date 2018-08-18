Congress revokes Mani Shankar Aiyar’s suspension

Aiyar was suspended from the primary membership of the party after he allegedly made a derogatory remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress on Saturday revoked the suspension of senior party leader Mani Shankar Aiyar. The Congress leader was suspended from the primary membership of the party after he allegedly made a derogatory remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Gujarat elections last year. Earlier in January, Aiyar had expressed confidence that he will be re-inducted.

“It (revocation of suspension) may happen either in the next six hours, or in the next six days, or in the next six weeks or in the next six years,” he had said during an event in Hyderabad.

“I would know that one day, I think they (will) take me back. Because however much they might feel that they have alienated me from the Congress, I am a Congressman and I shall remain absolutely loyal to the party,” he was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.

On December 7, the Congress had suspended Aiyar from party’s primary membership amid speculation that his remarks against Modi had undone the gains made by party president Rahul Gandhi during campaigning in the Gujarat elections. The party had also issued a show cause notice to Aiyar over the remarks.

On the other hand, PM Modi too had used the remarks to attack the Congress. Modi had linked the remarks with his caste in the elections and said that it showed the mindset of the grand old party.