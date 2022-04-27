Congress revamps Haryana unit: appoints Hooda loyalist Udai Bhan as new state party chief

Striving hard for a revival ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the upcoming Assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the Congress on Wednesday revamped its Haryana unit, appointing former legislator Udai Bhan as president of its state unit, replacing Kumari Selja, and naming four working presidents.

As part of the reorganisation of the state unit, which had been on the cards for the past few weeks, the Congress appointed Shruti Choudhary, Ram Kishan Gujjar, Jitender Kumar Bhardwaj and Suresh Gupta as working presidents.

“Honb’s Congress President has accepted the resignation of Kumari Selja from the post of the President, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect,” according to a statement from party senior leader K C Venugopal.

Selja told PTI that she had submitted her resignation to the party high command a few days ago and described herself as a “true soldier of the party”. “I am a true soldier of the Congress party. I have full faith in my high command and we will all work together. My congratulations to the new state unit president and the working presidents,” she said.

Bhan, who is from the Scheduled Caste community and is a former MLA from Hodal, is considered a close confidant of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Hooda, Leader of the Opposition in Haryana, termed Bhan a hard working leader who has worked at the grassroots. “His appointment will further strengthen the Congress,” Hooda told PTI. Referring to the appointment of the four working presidents, Hooda said, “All will work together and strengthen the Congress.”

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has taken the baton to bring the party out of crisis in her hands, eyeing the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. On Monday, she set up another internal group — the empowered action group 2024 — to address the political challenges it faces. This comes after a committee, set up by Gandhi to deliberate on the presentation made by election strategist Prashant Kishor, submitted its report.

Sonia Gandhi also decided to convene a ‘Chintan Shivir’, a three-day brainstorming session from May 13-15 in Udaipur, where party leaders from across the country will discuss internal issues confronting it and come up with solutions to galvanise the organisation.

Gandhi also constituted six coordination panels for drafting papers and leading discussions on the issues of political and organisational importance, social justice, economy, farmers and youth during the three-day brainstorming conclave.

While Mallikarjun Kharge will lead the panel on political issues, Bhupinder Singh Hooda will head the committee on agriculture and farmers. Mukul Wasnik will spearhead the coordination panel for organisational matters. She has included many of the G 23 leaders, who have been insisting on an overhaul of the organisation, in these panels.