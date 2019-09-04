Congress replaces Ashok Tanwar with Kumari Selja as Haryana party president, Hooda is CLP chief

Former Union minister Kumari Selja

Haryana Congress gets new chief! With just a couple of months left for Assembly polls in Haryana, the Congress named its party leader and former Union minister Kumari Selja as the state unit chief. She replaced Ashok Tanwar on the post. The decision by the party high command came amid reports of veteran leader and former state Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda contemplating of forming a new party. Hooda was said to be miffed after being denied the party state president post.

In an apparent attempt to pacify the disgruntled leader, the Congress has appointed Hooda as Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and Chairman of the State Election Committee. “Party has taken a decision, I respect it. I thank Sonia ji for giving me this responsibility,” Hooda said.

“It is a huge responsibility on my shoulders, all of us will have to work together. We are committed to the party’s ideology,” Kumari Selja said after being given the responsibility.

Last month, addressing a rally in his home turf of Rohtak, Hooda had declared himself as the chief ministerial candidate. Addressing the rally, Hooda had also promised that if he becomes the chief minister he would ensure 75 percent jobs reservation for people.

Apart from this, the former CM had also promised to appoint four deputy CMs and also free travel for women in state-run buses, free power supply of up to 300 units, loan waiver to farmers , increased pensions among others.

Speaking to his supporters, the senior Congress leader had also slammed his own party for opposing abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Hooda had further said that many of his colleagues also opposed the decision to abrogate Article 370, pointing out that the party has lost its way and that it wasn’t the same Congress that it used to be earlier.

Hooda’s comments fuelled speculations that he may leave the party. Ashok Tanwar had slammed Hooda for his statement calling for action against him for going against the Congress line observing that no one was above the party.