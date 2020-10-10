Congress releases list of star campaigners for Bihar polls

The Congress on Saturday released a list of 30 star campaigners for the first phase of Bihar assembly polls on October 28, with party president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh leading them.
Sources said Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh are unlikely to campaign physically and may address virtual rallies for the upcoming assembly polls.
