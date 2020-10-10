  • MORE MARKET STATS

Congress releases list of star campaigners for Bihar polls

October 10, 2020 10:03 PM

The Congress on Saturday released a list of 30 star campaigners for the first phase of Bihar assembly polls on October 28, with party president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh leading them.

Sources said Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh are unlikely to campaign physically and may address virtual rallies for the upcoming assembly polls.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former actors and ex-MPs Shatrughan Sinha and Raj Babbar are also on the list which has been sent to the Election Commission.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar and Congress chief ministers Ashok Gehlot, Amarinder Singh and Bhupesh Baghel also figure among the star campaigners.

Senior Congress leaders Tariq Anwar, Randeep Surjewala, Shakeel Ahmed, Sachin Pilot and Kirti Azad will be campaigning for party candidates.

Congress in-charge for Bihar Shaktisinh Gohil, Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha and legislature party leader Sadanand Singh are also among the star campaigners.

The second phase of Bihar polls is on November 3 and the third on November 7, while counting of votes will take place on November 10.

