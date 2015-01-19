​​ ​
  3. Congress releases anti-Aam Aadmi Party booklet, calls Arvind Kejriwal ‘Muffler U Turn’

Congress releases anti-Aam Aadmi Party booklet, calls Arvind Kejriwal ‘Muffler U Turn’

Congress today gave Arvind Kejriwal the dubious sobriquet of "Muffler U Turn" as it released a booklet seeking to "expose" the AAP chief...

By: | New Delhi | Published: January 19, 2015 6:17 PM
The booklet contains 16 points with each listing promises made by the Aam Aadmi Party chief. (PTI)

The booklet contains 16 points with each listing promises made by the Aam Aadmi Party chief. (PTI)

Congress today gave Arvind Kejriwal the dubious sobriquet of “Muffler U Turn” as it released a booklet seeking to “expose” the AAP chief.

“49 dino ki ultee chaal, Dilli hui behal, U turn Kejriwal” is the title of the eight-page booklet released at a press conference at the AICC headquarters here by party General Secretary Ajay Maken and Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief Arvinder Singh.

The booklet aimed to hit out at the previous AAP government, alleging that the 49-day rule of the AAP in Delhi was a nightmare for the people with Kejriwal as the Chief Minister specialising in U turns.

Claiming that Kejriwal could have created a “world record” on going back on his words, Maken gave the AAP chief the sobriquet of “Muffler U turn” as his image in public is that of a man donning a muffler and is often referred to as the “Muffler Man” by his supporters.

The booklet contains 16 points with each listing promises made by the AAP chief.

The first point was on the issue of joining politics, stating that Kejriwal in an interview on Sept 12, 2011 had said he would never join politics.

“We do not need to get into the system to fight it. We want to pressurise the government and assert our rights as everyone who has a dream need not get into politics,” he had said.

The party said while it is the right of every Indian to enter politics, but in Kejriwal’s case, “it is the hypocrisy that is striking.”

The booklet also claims that Kejriwal “dumped” social activist Anna Hazare at the first chance after having gained the “most mileage” of the India Against Corruption movement.

It also said that former IPS officer Kiran Bedi, who recently joined the BJP, has gone on record saying that Kejriwal “ran away” with all the funds, Facebook users and databases of the IAC.

Replying to questions, Maken said that the Congress main rival in the polls was BJP.

To another question, Singh said he was “proud” that the party has asked him to look after the organisation of elections in the entire national capital after withdrawing him as a candidate from Gandhi Nagar.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Tags: Aam Aadmi PartyArvind KejriwalCongressDelhi Assembly Polls 2015
  1. J
    Jerry
    Jan 20, 2015 at 5:02 am
    From Kiran Bedi's current action with BJP it looks as though she is jealous of Kejriwal !!Power Hungry KiranJi was not astute enough and too late in getting the idea of “running away” with all the funds, Facebook users and databases of the IAC. kejriwal with his higher IQ acted faster
    Reply
    1. Abhi Ghosh
      Jan 22, 2015 at 8:20 pm
      CONGRESS GENERAL SECTARY AJAY MAKEN should be ashamed because under his Government of UPA-II, despite of Arvindji being a diabetic patient had gone for 15 days long hunger strike to realise that the Congress is so deterred about not listening to the legitimate demand of Jan Lokpal Bill even if he puts an end to his life. Arvindji realised all the traditional political parties like Congress will never ever accept Jan Lokpal Bill in its original form because most of their leaders will be thrown into jail. So if the scenario had been in favour of Jan Lokpal, Arvindji wouldn't had joined politics at all. Our Motherland is fortunate enough that Arvindji had taken the decision to clean the dirty politics where Anna remained dormant. Kiran Bedi who had been criticised for ‘Vulgar’ Performance at Ramlila Maidan on Friday August 26, 2011 mocking the politicians lastly joined BJP which indulges Criminalisation of politics and Divisive politics. If she accuses Arvindji of running away with all the funds, Facebook users and databases of the IAC is a blatant lie. "Arvindji had brought a cheque of an amount around Rs 2 crore. That was all the IAC money that PCRF had in its account then. This was the time when formation of a political party had become a bone of contention in the core team. Arvindji offered the cheque to Annaji. However, Annaji refused, and Arvindji returned to Delhi with the cheque," a close aide of Hazare's told The Sunday Express. Facebook users and databases of the IAC cannot be any once personal property. Delhi Congress Chief Arvinder Singh Lovely refrained himself to contest the upcoming embly elections in the national capital, where the party has been pushed to the third place behind AAP and BJP, Congress' Surender Prakash Sharma is selected to contest from hi Nagar just as Kiran Bedi a scapegoat of BJP.
      Reply

      Go to Top