Congress releases anti-Aam Aadmi Party booklet, calls Arvind Kejriwal ‘Muffler U Turn’

Congress today gave Arvind Kejriwal the dubious sobriquet of “Muffler U Turn” as it released a booklet seeking to “expose” the AAP chief.

“49 dino ki ultee chaal, Dilli hui behal, U turn Kejriwal” is the title of the eight-page booklet released at a press conference at the AICC headquarters here by party General Secretary Ajay Maken and Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief Arvinder Singh.

The booklet aimed to hit out at the previous AAP government, alleging that the 49-day rule of the AAP in Delhi was a nightmare for the people with Kejriwal as the Chief Minister specialising in U turns.

Claiming that Kejriwal could have created a “world record” on going back on his words, Maken gave the AAP chief the sobriquet of “Muffler U turn” as his image in public is that of a man donning a muffler and is often referred to as the “Muffler Man” by his supporters.

The booklet contains 16 points with each listing promises made by the AAP chief.

The first point was on the issue of joining politics, stating that Kejriwal in an interview on Sept 12, 2011 had said he would never join politics.

“We do not need to get into the system to fight it. We want to pressurise the government and assert our rights as everyone who has a dream need not get into politics,” he had said.

The party said while it is the right of every Indian to enter politics, but in Kejriwal’s case, “it is the hypocrisy that is striking.”

The booklet also claims that Kejriwal “dumped” social activist Anna Hazare at the first chance after having gained the “most mileage” of the India Against Corruption movement.

It also said that former IPS officer Kiran Bedi, who recently joined the BJP, has gone on record saying that Kejriwal “ran away” with all the funds, Facebook users and databases of the IAC.

Replying to questions, Maken said that the Congress main rival in the polls was BJP.

To another question, Singh said he was “proud” that the party has asked him to look after the organisation of elections in the entire national capital after withdrawing him as a candidate from Gandhi Nagar.