‘Congress reduced to a joke’: Key takeaways from PM Modi’s speech in Lok Sabha

Accusing the Congress of using the pandemic for partisan politics, PM Modi said the Grand Old Party had made up its mind of not coming to power for the next 100 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha in the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament, launched a sharp attack on the opposition, blaming them for spreading Covid by instigating migrant workers to leave cities during the first wave of the pandemic.

Accusing the Congress of using the pandemic for partisan politics, PM Modi said the Grand Old Party had made up its mind of not coming to power for the next 100 years.

Here are the top 10 takeaways from PM Modi’s speech in the Lok Sabha:

In the time of coronavirus, the Congress crossed all limits. When experts advised to stay where you are, the Congress encouraged migrant labourers. During the first wave, you (Congress) gave free train tickets to migrant workers to leave Mumbai. At the same time, Delhi government told migrant workers to leave the city and provided them buses. As a result, Covid spread rapidly in Punjab, UP and Uttarakhand.

Coronavirus is a global pandemic but some even misused that for political gains. Some thought Covid will harm Modi’s image. I guess to pull others down, you use Gandhi’s name. If I talk about ‘vocal for local’ then you ignore it. Don’t you want India to become atmanirbhar? You don’t want to see Gandhi’s dreams come true.

Now that you (Congress) have made up your mind not to come to power for the next 100 years, then, ‘Maine bhi tyaari kar li hai‘ (I have also made up my mind).

Even after so many losses, your arrogance remains and your ecosystem does not let it go. Question is not about election result, but the intent of those who have stayed in power for so long. Criticism is a jewel of democracy, but blind opposition in an insult to democracy.

In five years of Congress government, there was double digit inflation in country. The government accepted the inflation was out of control. In 2011, then finance minister had said shamelessly ‘don’t expect Aladdin’s chirag (lamp) to take down inflation.’ Congress leaders were insensitive towards inflation.

Today, I will keep taking Nehruji’s name, enjoy. Pandit Nehru, from Red Fort, had said — ‘sometimes, a war in Korea also impacts us. Because of this, the prices rise, and go out of control. If something happens in America, this also impacts price rise.’ India’s first PM gave up. Imagine the seriousness of inflation at that time. If Congress was in power today, they would have shaken off the responsibility and blamed the inflation on corona. But we are working with full strength.

They dare to say in the Parliament that ‘Make In India’ cant happen. Today, India’s youth and entrepreneurs have done it, you (opposition) have become a joke. Make In India’s success is giving you pain, I can understand. Make in India means commissions will end, corruption will end, filling coffers will end – that’s why it gives them pain.