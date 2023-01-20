Congress says 71,000 recruitment letters too little: Where are the promised 16 crore jobs?

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that there are 30 lakh vacant posts in government departments, and handing over 71,000 appointment letters to the youth is too little.

Kharge further reminded the Prime Minister of his promise of giving two crore jobs every year.

“Narendra Modi ji, 30 lakh posts are lying vacant in government departments. The 71,000 recruitment letters that you are distributing today are just too little. The process is on to fill the vacant posts. You had promised to give 2 crore jobs per year. Tell the youth — where are the 16 crore jobs in the last eight years?” Kharge asked in a tweet in Hindi.

.@narendramodi जी,



सरकारी विभागों में 30 लाख पद ख़ाली है।



आज आप जो 71,000 भर्ती पत्र बाँट रहे है, वो केवल ‘ऊँट के मुँह में जीरा है’!



ख़ाली पद भरने की प्रक्रिया है।



आपने तो सालाना 2 Cr नई नौकरियाँ देने का वादा किया था।



युवाओं को बताइये —



8 साल की 16 Cr नई नौकरियाँ कहाँ है ? — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 20, 2023

On Friday, PM Modi, as part of the ‘Rozgar Mela’ drive announced by him last year to give jobs to 10 lakh people, distributed 71,426 appointment letters to recruits in government departments, via video-conferencing.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said the ‘Rozgar Mela’ has “become an identity of our good governance. It is a testament to our commitment towards keeping our promises”.

“There was a time when even regular promotions were hampered by various reasons. There have been changes in the recruitment process of the Central government. Now, the recruitment process in Central Government is more time bound and streamlined,” Modi added.