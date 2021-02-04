Congress received Rs 20 crore in donation from ITC between April 2019 and March 2020: Report

Congress

The ITC Group has emerged as the biggest corporate donor to the Congress from April 2019 to March 2020. The ITC and its subsidiary companies donated Rs 20 crore to the grand old party in the same period, The Indian Express reports citing data submitted by Congress to the Election Commission of India. As per the report, while the ITC donated roughly Rs 13 crore, its subsidiaries ITC Infotech and Russell Credit Limited gave Rs 4 crore and Rs 1.4 crore, respectively.

However, major contribution to the principal opposition party still comes from electoral trusts. From April 2019 to March 2020, the Congress received the donation of Rs 55 crores from two trusts — Prudent Electoral Trust and Jankalyan Electoral Trust. The Prudent Electoral Trust, which donated Rs 30 crore, is backed by Bharti Airtel group and DLF.

An electoral trust receives voluntary contributions, mainly from corporate houses, and then distributes them to political parties. The information of the donors donating to trusts are not disclosed, therefore it is not known how many corporate house have contributed to the trusts. This makes ITC the single biggest corporate donor to Congress. In 2018-19, the group had donated Rs 23 crore to ruling BJP.

As per law, political parties are bound to submit the details of donations of above Rs 20,000 to the EC, which then puts it in public domain domain. As per the report, the Congress has declared to have received Rs 139 crore from April 2019 to March 2020. Till date, the EC has shared the donation details of Congress, NCP and BSP. The NCP received almost Rs 60 crore whereas BSP said that it did not receive any contribution above Rs 20,000.

The donation reports of BJP, TMC, CPI, and CPM are yet to shared by the EC.