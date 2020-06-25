Sensational charge! JP Nadda claims Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received USD 3,00,000 from China in 2005-06

BJP president JP Nadda claims secret link between Congress and China.

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda today launched a blistering attack against the Congress party over its stand against the government amidst the India-China border tension along the Line of Actual Control. In a sensational charge against the Congress party, Nadda alleged it harbours a “secret relationship” with the People’s Republic of China and the Chinese government donated money to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.

Addressing the Madhya Pradesh Jan Samvad Rally via video conferencing, Nadda alleged a secret link between the Congress and China and went on to claim that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received USD 3,00,000 from China in 2005-06.

“I am amazed that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received 3 hundred thousand USD from the People’s Republic of China & the Chinese Embassy in 2005-06. This is the secret relation of Congress & China,” he said.

The BJP president’s charge comes in the midst of a verbal spat between the ruling party and the Congress over the Ladakh standoff and the handling of the coronavirus situation in the country.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been vocal against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the handling of the Ladakh standoff. He has been claiming that India conceded its territory in Ladakh to China and blamed PM Modi for the mess in the country.

Refuting Gandhi’s claim, Nadda today sought to remind the people of the 2017 Doklam crisis and alleged that the Congress MP met the Chinese Ambassador to India in the middle of the standoff.

“During 2017 Doklam standoff, Rahul Gandhi was secretly holding talks with China’s Ambassador to India in Delhi. Today, during Galwan valley clash also Congress is misleading g the country,” Nadda said.

The BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has rubbished allegations by the Congress and maintained that India has not ceded an inch of territory to China.