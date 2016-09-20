Brahamdagh Bugti asylum row: Congress Raises questions on Balochistan policy

“We have decided that we will formally file asylum papers to the Indian government. We will start work on it right away. (file photo)

Finally the most speculated event is going to happen tomorrow. Exiled Baloch leader and founder of Baloch Republican Party (BRP) Brahamdagh Bugti will travel to Switzerland’s capital city Berne tomorrow to start the process of his political asylum in India.

“We have decided that we will formally file asylum papers to the Indian government. We will start work on it right away. Will go to the Indian embassy and will follow the legal process,” The Indian Express quoted Bugti. He said that he would call the Indian embassy for an appointment.

The Background:

Since Prime Minister (PM) Modi have expressed his gratitude for the wishes he received from the people of Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (PoK) from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, it seems that people of the region have taken it seriously and quite rightfully so as a means of support to their freedom movement.

The following weeks witnessed hyped TV debates during prime time and newspaper columns flooded by opinion makers expressing their point of views whether it was right for an Indian prime minister to take out names of the two places which has never been done by Prime Ministers in successive governments since independence.

A new life was infused in the repressed freedom movement of the people of Balochistan of which many of the top level leaders are living in exile mostly in Europe.

Brahamdagh Bugti, grandson of Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti who is the founder and leader of the Baloch Republican Party (BRP) and a prominant figure in the freedom struggle of Balochistan have maintained since then that citizens of Balochistan who are suffering atrocities in the hands of Pakistani army should seek political assylum in India rather than going to the Europe or America.

Congress Reaction:

Just as the news of Bugti’s meeting with the Embassy of India in Berne started flowing in, Congress took no time to react. Congress spokesperson Manish Tiwari in a press conference said that, “There are policies that are already existing for asylum seekers and the government is free to make exceptions to that, but that does not change the larger policy towards Balochistan”.

The Prime Minister goes to the ramparts of the Red Fort and raises certain questions but when things starts to fall in their momentum you find the government falling extremely short, that is the real problem with this government”, added Tiwari.