Congress questions relevance of Triple Talaq bill, says no need to criminalise the practice

The Congress on Tuesday said there was no need to criminalise the practice of triple talaq which had been struck down by the Supreme Court.

Parliament approved the bill that makes instant triple talaq a criminal offence, after the contentious legislation was passed by Rajya Sabha following non-aligned BJD extending support and NDA constituents JD(U) and AIADMK walking out.

Lok Sabha had passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill last week and with Rajya Sabha now approving it, the practice of instant divorce by Muslim men will be punishable by jail term of up to three years.

“We had fundamentally supported this bill. We also wanted amendment for the provision of support to Muslim women. Our opposition was on two-three issues. The Supreme Court had struck down triple talaq, you had also struck down down triple talaq through law, then what is the need to criminalise an imaginary thing,” senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said.