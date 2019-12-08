Congress questions PM Modi’s ‘silence’ on rising incidents of crime against women

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala slams PM Modi over rising cases of crime against women.

The Congress party on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Modi government over rape incidents in various parts of the country. Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that the rule of law has broken down but Prime Minister is ‘mute’.

“Unnao, Etawah, Hyderabad, Palwal-Faridabad, the horror continues! Rape victims cry out for justice as soul of India hurts!” Surjewala said in a tweet. He also tagged a video of PM Modi attacking the then Congress-led UPA government over rape incidents in Delhi.

Surjewala noted that the Prime Minister has not said a word on the recent incidents and has become a silent spectator.

“Criminals roam free as rule of law breaks down! But ‘Modiji’ is ‘mute’…No remorse, No outrage, Not a word. And no one will question the PM? Why?” he asked in a tweet.

This comes a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cited the increasing number of rape cases to say that the international community was ridiculing the country and India was now known as the ‘rape capital’ of the world.

The BJP is facing sharp criticism from the opposition political parties over the gangrape incident in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh. The victim succumbed to her injuries suffered when she was set on fire by the accused. The Congress, Samajwadi Party and BSP have hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government, questioning the seriousness in curbing crimes against women and protecting rape victims.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned the state government why the lady was not given security keeping in mind a similar incident in the same district earlier. Earlier in July, the car of a woman who had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of raping her in 2017 was hit by a truck. The woman’s two aunts were killed in the accident and her family had alleged foul play.