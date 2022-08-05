Congress Protest Delhi Live Updates: The Congress launched a nationwide agitation against price rise, unemployment and GST on essentials on Friday. Here’s the latest on today’s protest by the Congress and more:

1: In the national capital, where the party had announced that it will march towards Rashtrapati Bhawan and gherao PM’s residence, heavy police deployment can be seen in central Delhi.

2: Dressed in all black and sporting black armbands, top Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Gaurav Gogoi and KC Venugopal among others were detained at Vijay Chowk. Congress leader and former minister Shashi Tharoor posted a photo of him along with other party members sitting inside a police bus. He said that there was no ‘hint of violence’ by the party members, yet they were being taken away to a police station. He termed the action as ‘undemocratic’.

3: The Delhi Police had denied permission to Congress and several Opposition leaders were detained and taken in buses near Vijay Chowk.

4: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was supposed to lead the group that would have gheraoed the Prime Minister’s residence has also been detained. Congress working president Sonia Gandhi is not participating in the protest.

5: Addressing media, Rahul Gandhi said that democracy is being ‘murdered’ in the country. Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters Friday morning, Rahul said that the Modi government was afraid of those who want to or are speaking the truth. ‘Democracy is a memory,’ Gandhi captioned photos of the protests he posted on Twitter. He also alleged that several Congress leaders were thrashed by the cops.

Apart from the social issues of inflation and unemployment, the Congress party is also targeting the Centre for misusing the agencies to target the party leadership. In the recent past, both Rahul Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate over the National Herald case. While the BJP says that the law is taking its own course, the Opposition party has alleged that these are the tactics to silence dissenting voices.