Congress protests at Parliament premises over rising onion prices

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on Wednesday said the government had taken several steps to check the rising prices of onions and initiated steps to improve technology for better storage of the kitchen staple, whose price in many places have crossed Rs 100 per kg.
Congress leaders P Chidambaram, who is out on bail after 106 days in jail, Adhir Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi and others protested at the Parliament premises on Thursday against rising onion prices. Holding banners and shouting slogans demanding that the government reduce the prices and “stop harassing” the poor, the Congress MPs protested with a basket full of onions.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on Wednesday said the government had taken several steps to check the rising prices of onions and initiated steps to improve technology for better storage of the kitchen staple, whose price in many places have crossed Rs 100 per kg.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.