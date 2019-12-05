Congress protests at Parliament premises over rising onion prices

December 5, 2019

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on Wednesday said the government had taken several steps to check the rising prices of onions and initiated steps to improve technology for better storage of the kitchen staple, whose price in many places have crossed Rs 100 per kg.

congress parliament protest, congress onion protest, onion price hike, rise in onion prices, onion price hike protest congressHolding banners and shouting slogans demanding that the government reduce the prices and “stop harassing” the poor, the Congress MPs protested with a basket full of onions. (ANI)

Congress leaders P Chidambaram, who is out on bail after 106 days in jail, Adhir Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi and others protested at the Parliament premises on Thursday against rising onion prices. Holding banners and shouting slogans demanding that the government reduce the prices and “stop harassing” the poor, the Congress MPs protested with a basket full of onions.

