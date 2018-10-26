Congress protest LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi courts arrest near CBI office, demands reinstatement of CBI Director Alok Verma

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is leading the party’s protest outside the CBI head office in Delhi against the government’s decision to divest Director Alok Verma of his powers. Hundreds of Congress workers led by Rahul gathered outside the CBI office here to protest against the Modi government. They demanded that the order to send Alok Verma on leave should be annulled.
Simultaneous protests are also being held outside the offices of CBI in several cities as well. In Delhi, the Congress marched from Dayal Singh College on Lodhi Road to CBI headquarters. Several Congress leaders including Ashok Gehlot, Ahmed Patel, Motilal Vora, Veerappa Moily and Anand Sharma took part in the march. Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav, CPI leader D Raja and Nadimul Haque of Trinamool Congress were also seen taking part in the march.
