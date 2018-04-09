Congress protest Highlights: BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi’s hunger strike; calls it a farce

Congress protest against BJP Highlights: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will lead a protest at Rajghat in New Delhi today to protest against the Narendra Modi government and non-functioning of Parliament. (ANI)

Congress protest against BJP LIVE: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is leading a hunger strike at Rajghat in New Delhi today to protest against the Narendra Modi government and non-functioning of Parliament. The party chief and workers are taking part in a nationwide “fast”. Gandhi is sitting with Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken and other party workers to protest against the government. The party will also highlight the failure of the Centre to hold a discussion in Parliament on key issues such as the CBSE paper leak, the multi-crore PNB scam, Cauvery issue and Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh. The party will also take up issues related to the alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act, farm distress and disillusionment among the youth. The party workers are holding a day-long fast to protest against the BJP government and promote communal harmony and peace across the country. Meanwhile, BJP has released a video to counter Rahul Gandhi’s fast, captioning it as ‘Rahul Gandhi may choose to go on fast but should refrain from spreading falsehoods.’

4:35 pm: Congress has released a report that shows 3-BJP ruled states top the list of places where atrocities recorded on Dalits are maximum. However, Sambit Patra ridiculed the Congress earlier in the day and citing figures said anti-Dalit violence in five years of the Congress rule in the poll-bound Karnataka had reported 9,080 cases crimes against the community and over 358 Dalits were killed.

Data shows that 3 BJP-ruled states top the list of places where maximum atrocities against Dalits have been recorded. The BJP clearly follows the ideology of oppressing Dalits, adivasis, and minorities. #CongressForPeaceAndHarmony pic.twitter.com/JixutvE0YC — Congress (@INCIndia) April 9, 2018

4:31 pm: Rahul Gandhi has claimed that BJP’s Dalit MPs say PM Narendra Modi is casteist and anti-Dalit.

4:19 pm: In case you have missed – Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi joined the hunger strike at 1 pm and was mocked by BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra for not able to rise early in the morning. Rahul was supposed to sit for the fast from 10:30 am to 4:30 pm. Patra criticised Gandhi and said, “Congress Party is used to luxury and hunger for power”.

4:07 pm: “Rahul ji, you cannot wake up early, cannot fast for a few hours and you are talking of bringing a change in the country”, questions Sambit Patra.

4:04 pm: Sambit Patra addressing media said that Congress’s hunger strike is a “politics of performance over politics of luxury”.

4:00 pm: BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed Congress for their “cruel joke” over Dalits and Adivasis. He said that Congress has tainted the legacy of Mahatma’s Satyagraha movement. He added that that the entire country will not accept the rotten joke that has been played upon them by the Congress President.

LIVE: Dr. @sambitswaraj addressing press conference at BJP HQ. https://t.co/xhHCuscFhR — BJP (@BJP4India) April 9, 2018

3:56 pm: Rahul claimed that BJP’s aim is to divide the country and is against the ideology of Dalits and Adivasis. Rahul assured that 2019 Lok Sabha polls will belong to his party. “We will defeat them in 2019”, said Gandhi.

.@BJP4India‘s ideology is to divide country. It is against Dalits and Adivasis. We will defeat them in 2019: Congress President @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/8SvxvBFoWU — News18 (@CNNnews18) April 9, 2018

3:49 pm: Congress President Rahul Gandhi during a presser said that the hunger strike is against the ideology of BJP. He also added that the protest is against government’s approach. Gandhi told media that Congress would continue fighting against the government’s attempt to stamp out the rights of Dalits and Adivasis.

3:30 pm: The Congress is also planning to convene a national Dalit meet on April 23 at Talkatora stadium. Leaders of Dalit community are expected to be present at the meet.

3:20 pm: Meanwhile, Ashok Chavan leads Congress’ fast in Maharashtra’s Parbhani district. Chavan speaking during the fast said, “Secular and social fabric of our country is under grave threat due to policies of the present Modi government. We at Maharashtra Congress stand committed to cherish peace and harmony”. Mumbai Congress Chief Sanjay Nirupam also sat in a fast in Mumbai.

3:10 pm: BJP-SAD Delhi MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa speaking on the feasting picture said their mentality is to eat, adding that the Congress leaders cannot fast.

#WATCH BJP-SAD Delhi MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa speaks on picture of Congress leaders eating before fast, says’ Inki maansikta hi khaane ki hai, ye bhooke nahi reh sakte’ pic.twitter.com/zZr5aIpbGm — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2018

3:05 pm: BJP leader Harish Khurana lashed out at Congress and said that the picture with AS Lovely and Ajay Maken in it reveals the double-standard of the party. He added that the picture is authentic challenging the opposition to deny it.

2:55 pm: BJP mocking AS Lovely’s ‘symbolic fast’ comment released a picture showing the dual nature of the Congress party. The party took to twitter to write, “After moral victory, Congress has now come up with the idea of ‘symbolic fast’ powered by chole-puri… #RahulOnAFarce”.

2: 50 pm: Arvinder Singh Lovely defending the released feasting picture. Watch Video-

Cong Netas seen feasting on Chole Bhature before the fast | LISTEN IN: Arvinder Singh Lovely defending the released feasting picture #CongLovelyFast pic.twitter.com/luomckl2Dy — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 9, 2018

2: 43 pm: Congress leader AS Lovely commenting on the photo of having the meal before the hunger strike that has gone viral. He said, “Photograph is of before 8 am, this is symbolic fast from 10.30 am to 4.30pm, it is not indefinite hunger strike.This is what is wrong with these(BJP) ppl, instead of properly running the country, they concentrate on what we eat.”

Cong Netas seen feasting, BJP calls it a ‘farce’, releases picture on twitter | LISTEN IN: Sambit Patra reacts on the feasting picture of Congress pic.twitter.com/rA4gPSduWb — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 9, 2018

2: 35 pm: BJP leader, Harish Khurana has confirmed that the Congress leaders were having the meal at the restaurant named ‘Chaina Ram Halwai’

BJP exposes #CongKaFastFood, BJP Leader Harish Khurana confirms authenticity of picture showing Congress Leaders feasting pic.twitter.com/ozx611Nvik — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 9, 2018

2: 30 pm: Delhi BJP leader Harish Khurana has alleged that Congress leaders, including Ajay Maken and Arvinder Singh Lovely, were seen eating at the restaurant in Delhi before sitting on a protest and observing fast at Rajghat over atrocities on Dalits.

2: 23 pm: Earlier in the day, BJP hit out at Congress. Here’s what Sambit Patra said in a press conference.

2: 16 pm: Meanwhile BJP has alleged Congress of ‘fooling’ the nation in name the of dalits. Lashing out at Congress, Sambit Patra today accused the Opposition party of indulging in divisive politics and “misleading the country with false facts”

2: 12 pm: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi reached the venue around 1 pm, giving BJP’s Amit Malviya enough fodder to target him.

2: 05 pm: BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya taunted Congress President Rahul Gandhi over reaching a protest venue late. The leader took to Twitter and wrote, ” I would love to know which leader says he will embark on a fast and does not reach the venue till 12:45! True to his style, Rahul Gandhi obviously woke up late.”

राहुल जी अगर लंच हो गया हो तो, उपवास पर बैठ जाओ… I would love to know which leader says he will embark on a fast and does not reach the venue till 12:45! True to his style, @rahulgandhi obviously woke up late. #RahulOnAFarce — Amit Malviya (@malviyamit) April 9, 2018

1: 58 pm: Apart from the national capital, units of Congress in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and West Bengal have also joined the fast. Here are some glimpses of Congress party units across the country that are observing a day-long fast today to protest the rising atrocities against Dalits, adivasis, & minorities under the Modi Govt.

1: 45 pm: SEE PICS | Congress President Rahul Gandhi with senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sheila Dikshit, Ashok Gehlot and Ajay Maken at Rajghat, where the Congress party is staging a protest and hunger strike over atrocities on Dalits.

1: 37 pm: WATCH | BJP’s National Spokesperson, Sambit Patra briefs media on Congress’s day-long fast at Rajghat today.

#BREAKING LISTEN IN: BJP’s National Spokesperson, Sambit Patra briefs media on Congress’s day-long fast at Rajghat today pic.twitter.com/AHK3ag9KyC — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 9, 2018

1: 30 pm: Sambit Patra questioned Rahul Gandhi’s protest and asked, why did Rahul Gandhi not observe fast for the dalits of Karnataka? “In Karnataka, 9,080 crimes were committed against dalits, 358 dalits were murdered and 809 dalit women were harassed. It exposes Rahul Gandhi’s hypocrisy.”

1: 23 pm: Sambit Patra briefed the media over Congress’s day-long fast at Rajghat today, said “359 Dalits murdered in Karnataka under Congress” “This isn’t fast, this is fast-tracking of Rahul Gandhi’s political career,” Patra added.

1: 20 pm: BJP hit out at Congress over Rahul Gandhi’s protest. Sambit Patra said that this protest staged by Congress stands exposed over Dalits.

1: 16 pm: Watch Video of Rahul Gandhi reaching the ‘dharna’ venue in New Delhi.

1: 13 pm: BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra lashed out Congress’ hunger strike, said that Rahul Gandhi is making mockery of fast. ‘Upvass ke naam par Uphaas,’ Patra said.

1: 10 pm: Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrives at Rajghat, where the Congress party is staging a protest and hunger strike over atrocities on Dalits. See Pics-

1: 05 pm: Rahul Gandhi has reached Raj Ghat to sit on the fast.

1: 00 pm: The Congress party on Sunday said informed about the hunger strike on its Twitter account saying atrocities against Dalits, minorities rising under Modi govt.

Atrocities against Dalits, adivasis, & minorities are rising under the Modi Govt. Congress Party units across India will be observing a fast today to protest against this & to promote harmony amongst various sections of society. #CongressForPeaceAndHarmony — Congress (@INCIndia) April 9, 2018

12: 55 pm: Congress President Rahul Gandhi is on his way to Rajghat to join Congress’ hunger strike.

12: 50 pm: Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson, RS Surjewala said, “Communal harmony & brotherhood is under threat in Modi govt, they want to divide the society, hence it is the duty of Congress party to fight against such powers & this is what we have come together for.”

12: 45 pm: The other Congress leaders present at Raj Ghat were surprised by Sajjan Kumar and Jagdish Tytler’s presence on the sidelined at party’s hunger strike and they did not want them to be here, as the entire message that the party wanted to give would be different altogether, had Congress chief would be sharing the stage with them. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is expected to arrive around 1 pm.

#BREAKING High drama at Cong fast: Rahul Gandhi’s stands against hate, no room for ‘hate’ mongers, Sajjan Kumar and Jagdish Tytler sidelined at Congress’s hunger strike @iSamiakapoor shares more details from Rajghat, New Delhi pic.twitter.com/LtEQS5mDeE — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 9, 2018

12: 35 pm: Commenting on Sajjan Kumar and Jagdish Tytler’s presence in the protest, former chief minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit said that what these ministers have got to do with it. Here, take a look at the video-

High drama at Cong fast: No room for ‘hate’ mongers, Sajjan Kumar and Jagdish Tytler urged to leave from ‘fast’ for Dalit empowerment | LISTEN IN: Sheila Dikshit reacts on the same pic.twitter.com/ijLtj7Fi3K — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 9, 2018

12: 30 pm: Rahul Gandhi is yet to arrive at the venue.

12: 28 pm: Congress leaders Sajjan Kumar and Jagdish Tytler were reportedly asked to leave the venue where other leaders are observing fast. Both the leaders are accused of involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

12: 23 pm: Riot tainted Netas were asked to leave the stage. Watch Video-

High drama at Cong fast: Rahul Gandhi’s damage control, no room for ‘hate’ mongers, Sajjan Kumar and Jagdish Tytler urged to leave from ‘fast’ for Dalit empowerment, Riot tainted Netas asked to leave @scribe_prashant with ground report from Rajghat, New Delhi pic.twitter.com/S3cLRMRQ3q — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 9, 2018

12: 20 pm: A high drama is being witnessed at Congress fast. Rahul Gandhi’s stand against ‘hate’. Sajjan Kumar and Jagdish Tytler were urged to leave from ‘fast’ for Dalit empowerment.

12: 12 pm: On Friday, Congress had hit back the BJP, saying that it was the government which was responsible for not letting Parliament function and termed as a “gimmick” and “drama” the move by NDA MPs to forgo their salary for 23 days when Parliament did not function.

12: 01 pm: Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs reached Delhi’s Rajghat to protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue over their demand for granting special category status to Andhra Pradesh. MP YS Chowdhury was quoted as saying that they came to Raj Ghat particularly to take an oath for the continuation of agitation to implement the AP Reorganisation Act which was passed on February 20, 2014. “We want to do a peaceful agitation so we thought the Gandhi Ghat was ideal,” Chowdhury said.

11: 50 am: In the latest update, India Tv reported that Rahul Gandhi will fast for only two hours at the Rajghat. He will reach the venue at 12pm.

11: 43 am: As per the report, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, along with other party leaders, will observe the fast at Raj Ghat today from 11 am to 4 pm to expose BJP’s “lies” and to ‘protect communal harmony’.

11: 35 am: After Congress called for day-long fast, BJP released a video to counter Rahul Gandhi’s fast as ‘false but don’t falsify’. Watch Video-

#BREAKING Cong calls for day-long fast to promote peace and harmony, BJP releases video to counter Rahul Gandhi’s fast, ‘false but don’t falsify’ @scribe_prashant share details from Rajghat, New Delhi pic.twitter.com/gvk8Iy2V5F — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 9, 2018

11: 25 am: The Congress party protest will take up issues related to the alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act, farm distress and disillusionment among the youth. Meanwhile, the BJP has also announced that its MPs will observe a fast on April 12 to protest the impasse in Parliament.