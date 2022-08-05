Congress protest against price rise: Rahul Gandhi says India witnessing death of democracy, onset of dictatorship

Congress leader and Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a fierce attack against the Centre on the issues of price rise, unemployment and the revision of GST rates on food essentials. Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi ahead of the nationwide protests by the Congress, Rahul claimed that India is witnessing the “death of democracy” and anybody who stands against the onset of dictatorship is “viciously attacked”.



Gandhi further alleged that the sole agenda of the Modi government is that people’s issues such as price rise, unemployment and violence in society must not be raised. He was speaking in the context of the suspension of MPs from Parliament for unruly behaviour.

Also Read: Not afraid of Narendra Modi, says Rahul Gandhi, day after ED action in National Herald case



The comments came within days of the Enforcement Directorate sealing the office of Young Indian, and the questioning of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul himself in connection with the National Herald case. Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Karge, was questioned for over four hours in connection with the case Thursday evening.

“What India has built brick by brick a century ago is being destroyed now…Anybody speaking against this government is viciously attacked, put in jail; people’s issues are not being allowed to be raised,” Rahul Gandhi said, lashing out at the central government.

Also Read: National Herald Case: Rahul Gandhi appears before ED for fourth time, Congress holds ‘Satyagraha’ — Top Updates



“All of you know it, all of India knows it. Anybody who stands against this idea of the onset of dictatorship, does not matter who he is, where he comes from, which state, which religion, male or female, that person is viciously attacked, put in jail, arrested, beaten up,” he said, adding that the government is being run to protect the interests of four-five people and this “dictatorship” is being run in the interest of “two-three big business people by two people”.

Rahul’s attack against the Centre came ahead of the nationwide protests planned by the Congress. Congress leaders and workers will also ‘gherao’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence and also march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan to mark their protest. While Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of the party will hold a “Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan” march from Parliament, the state units of the party will organise a gherao of Raj Bhavans in capital cities which will see the participation of MLAs, MLCs, former MPs and senior leaders.

Prohibitory orders banning large gatherings have been issued in parts of Delhi ahead of the planned Congress march. The Delhi police has also denied permission to the Congress for the protest in the national capital citing the prohibitory orders.

An advisory has also been issued by the Delhi traffic police warning that traffic movement will be affected in parts of central Delhi. Delhi Police officials said they are on alert and special arrangements have been made and diversions will be suggested as per expected spots of congestion on major roads.