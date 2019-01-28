Congress promoted ‘Only Rahul Only Priyanka’: Amit Shah redraws OROP to target Opposition

BJP president Amit Shah (Photo: Twitter/BJP Live)

BJP president Amit Shah today said that while the Narendra Modi government has delivered on its promise of One Rank One Pension (OROP) within one year of coming to power, the Congress promoted ‘Only Rahul Only Priyanka’. Speaking at a public Meeting in Himachal Pradesh’s Una, he said, “When BJP government was formed, within one year Modi ji delivered on his promise on One rank one pension (OROP). Modi ji gave OROP to our jawans, Congress gave ‘only Rahul only Priyanka’, one rank one pension.”

Shah’s jibe comes less than a year after Congress president Rahul Gandhi had rechristened the GST as the “Gabbar Singh Tax”. The phrase stuck on for some time in the run-up to the Gujarat assembly elections which the BJP won by a whisker.

Drawing parallels with the erstwhile COngress government in the state, the BJP president said that it was only after Jairam Thakur came to power that people began to consider the government as one of their own. “In the five years of Congress rule, there was no place for others except, raja, rani and the prince. But now people consider Jairam Thakur government as one of their own.”

The BJP chief also defended the government on allegations of corruption in the Rafale deal. “The agreement has made the country stronger and there was no corruption in it,” he said, referring to the persistent attacks by the Opposition on the government over wrongdoing on part of the Prime Minister.

Praising the state government further, he said, “Jairam Thakur government has pledged that no home in the state will remain without gas cylinder by May 2019”.

Asking the previous Congress government what it did for the poor during its rule, the BJP president added, “If not only people from Himachal Pradesh, but rest of the country give five more years to PM Modi, then his government will work to remove problems of the poor across the country.”

Pointing out that just like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, PM Modi has also stayed connected to Himachal Pradesh, he added, “Recently, the Modi government awarded three Padma awards to the state.”

Amit Shah also asked party workers to go and tell voters that the country needs a leader to run the country and not a dealer.