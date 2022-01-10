Congress promises women-special buses if elected to power, gets trolled for using images from BJP-ruled Assam

While social media has become an important tool for political campaigning, be it the ruling party or the opposition, they have made several such mistakes in the past as well.

The Congress party yesterday tweeted a picture of pink buses from Assam which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma a year ago to provide free and safe transport service for women and senior citizens. The party shared the photos on its Twitter handle while promising that Congress will bring free buses for women, apparently in the five poll-bound states. While sharing the photos from Assam, the party had blurred the Assamese text written on the buses. However, netizens were quick to point out the glaring mistake the Congress made and started trolling it.

The Congress party later deleted the tweet. In another tweet, the party promised that it will provide three LPG cylinders to every household to help them fight inflation. “Now there will be no more inflation, the Congress government will give free 3 cylinders annually. The Congress party’s pledges are set to bring about a change,” said the party in the tweet.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana has made the kitchens of 7 Crore BPL families smoke-free by providing them clean fuel LPG. #7CrUjjwala #PMUY pic.twitter.com/6YI3uPejCt — PIB India (@PIB_India) March 8, 2019

However, one of the two images shared by them was picked from the image used by the BJP to promote Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana – PMUY.

While social media has become an important tool for political campaigning, be it the ruling party or the opposition, they have made several such mistakes in the past as well. Most recently, the BJP and its leaders including some sitting ministers had shared an image of a Chinese airport to claim that it was a model for the upcoming Jewar airport in Noida. The BJP was massively trolled due to the goof up and had to delete the photos. In another instance, an advertisement related to the infrastructure development of Uttar Pradesh by the BJP had a photo of a Kolkata flyover that was built under the TMC regime. The BJP was also trolled over the issue.