Congress presidential polls: Mallikarjun Kharge appeals to party’s youth; says ‘crucial to fight divisive BJP’

Barely a week to go for the Congress presidential polls, Mallikarjun Kharge, who is up against Shashi Tharoor, appealed to the party’s youth in an open letter dated October 12, stating if he is elected as the party president, he will ensure that there is a 50 per cent quota for those below 50 years at all organisational levels. This was one of the organisational reforms that were announced at the Udaipur Chintan Shivir earlier this year. Kharge shared the open letter on Twitter and wrote, “I believe, revival of the Indian National Congress is crucial to fight the divisive BJP and protect democratic ethos of the country. I will always remain a Congress party worker.”

In the open letter, Kharge also reached out to party loyalists, saying they will be preferred above others in all important positions. “I will initiate a dialogue with our workers at all levels of the party. Our workers will have a say in key appointments,” he said.



“I will make it a priority to implement the Udaipur Declaration including ‘50 under 50’ formula to keep half the positions for all those who are under 50 years of age…,” the 80-year-old Congress leader wrote, adding that no leader will continue in the same position after completing a term of five years.

Kharge assured that all the workers within the party will be trained on the party’s ideology on a regular basis on several important issues ranging from politics, economics to social issues. “The enthusiasm and performance in these trainings will serve as an important criteria for candidature in important positions and contesting elections,” Kharge said.

Kharge said that the party can only move forward through a collective effort and not an individualistic approach. Referring to the upcoming presidential polls, Kharge said, “This election is not about ‘me’ but ‘we’.”



Kharge said that the main aim of the party was to educate fellow citizens and defeat the “BJP’s and RSS’ destruction of democracy, federalism, harmony, equality and our independent institutions.”