Congress Presidential elections 2022: If elected, will seek Gandhis’ guidance from time to time, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday told the Indian Express that he would take the Gandhis’ advice time and again, dipping into their vast experience of leading the party, even though he may not approach them on all organisational policy decisions.

Like he had mentioned in his open letter earlier to the party, Kharge reiterated his stand that the party should be run collectively with common consensus as opposed to an individualistic approach to leadership.

“I will take cooperation from everybody. If somebody refuses to give, that is a different thing. My effort would be to involve everybody… That is, after the (Congress presidential) election. My manifesto now is whatever direction has already been given, we have to first implement it to bring change,” Kharge was quoted as saying to IE.

Expressing the importance of Sonia Gandhi, Kharge told IE that her guidance was absolutely necessary for moving the party forward. His main agenda was to execute all the declarations made at the Udaipur Chintan Shivir earlier this year, reported IE. Saying that the party cannot function without the help of the Gandhis, Kharge pointed out several instances when the Gandhis “sacrificed for this country.” Speaking to IE, Kharge said that despite having a majority in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, Sonia Gandhi decided to go against many within the party, who were asking her to head the government.

Kharge told IE that after 20 years of leading the party, Gandhis’ experience cannot be discounted. Highlighting several achievements under the UPA regime, Kharge told IE that it would be a mistake if he did not seek guidance from Sonia Gandhi, who played a key role behind implementing NREGA, RTI, the Right to Education Act, Food Security Act and many other novel schemes.