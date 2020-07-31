Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s condition improving: Hospital

Published: July 31, 2020 7:40 PM

Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday evening for routine tests, according to a health bulletin.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who has been admitted to a private facility here, is showing improvement in her condition, hospital authorities said on Friday.

“Her investigations are being carried out and she is showing satisfactory improvement,” the hospital said in a fresh bulletin. “Her condition is currently stable.”

