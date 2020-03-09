Congress president Sonia Gandhi condoles demise of former law minister Hansraj Bhardwaj

Published: March 9, 2020 10:21:55 AM

Remembering Bhardwaj's long years of service as a parliamentarian and law minister, Gandhi extended her heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

May his soul rest in peace, Sonia Gandhi said in a statement.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday condoled the demise of former Law Minister and Governor Hansraj Bhardwaj. The 83-year-old Bhardwaj died at a local hospital on Sunday evening after suffering cardiac arrest. He was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday for treatment of kidney ailments.

Remembering Bhardwaj's long years of service as a parliamentarian and law minister, Gandhi extended her heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

