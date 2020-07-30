Congress President Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital: Report

Congress President Sonia Gandhi was on Thursday admitted to Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, reports said. PTI quoted authorities as saying that the Congress president would be undergoing routine tests. Dr DS Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, was quoted by ANI as saying that she was admitted to the hospital at 7 pm for routine tests and investigations. Her condition is currently stable, Dr Rana added.

More details awaited.

