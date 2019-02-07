Congress President Rahul Gandhi to visit Lucknow with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia on Feb 11

By: | Published: February 7, 2019 9:33 PM

The decision was taken at a meeting between the Congress chief, the two general secretaries of Uttar Pradesh and Venugopal this morning.

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi lucknow visit, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Congress general secretaries, India newsCongress president Rahul Gandhi will accompany Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia to Lucknow on February 11. (PTI)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will accompany Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia to Lucknow on February 11, on their first trip to the state after taking over as Congress general secretaries for east and west Uttar Pradesh, respectively. The two general secretaries will interact with party workers at state Congress office in Lucknow on Feb 12, 13 and 14, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal told reporters. The decision was taken at a meeting between the Congress chief, the two general secretaries of Uttar Pradesh and Venugopal this morning. “The Congress president along with the two general secretaries will be part of a procession from the airport to the Pradesh Congress Committee office,” Venugopal said.

