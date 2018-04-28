Congress President Rahul Gandhi to address ‘Jan Akrosh Rally’ in Delhi on Sunday

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally, (Source: PTI)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally, his first in the national capital since assuming the top party post, at the Ramlila Ground tomorrow. At the national-level “Jan Akrosh Rally” which comes ahead of the crucial Karnataka elections on May 12, Gandhi is expected to attack the BJP government at the Centre over its “unfulfilled promises and divisive politics”.

Gandhi would seek to give voice to public anger over misgovernance, corruption, unemployment, economic situation, crimes against women, attacks on Dalits and the Judiciary, and social unrest. The rally is expected to be addressed by top Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and others. A day ahead of the rally, Rahul today said on Twitter, “In the four years of the Modi government, youths haven’t got jobs, women haven’t got security, farmers failed to get a fair price for their crops, and Dalits and minorities their rights.”

He appealed to people to join the rally to express their discontent and anger. “There is anger among all sections of society, the poor, the elderly, the youth, farmers, women… Hence the name ‘Jan Akrosh Rally’,” AICC General Secretary Ashok Gehlot told reporters. He said Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh would address the Congressmen and urge them to unite to oust the BJP, “which is causing social unrest and dividing society”.

Congress’s communication in-charge Randeep Surjewala said a clarion call would be given to root out the BJP from Karnataka. The rally would ensure a “decisive victory for the Congress in the ensuing assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and many others. It will culminate in uprooting the misrule of Modi ji in 2019.