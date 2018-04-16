  3. Congress President Rahul Gandhi on three-day Amethi visit from today

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will pay a three-day visit to Amethi and Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh from today, his representative said here. Amethi is represented by Gandhi in Parliament, while his mother and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is the MP from Raebareli. According to Rahul Gandhi’s representative Chandra Kant Dubey, the Congress president, during his three-day visit from April 16 to April 18, will meet farmers, inaugurate a passport seva kendra, a road project and a private school. Rahul Gandhi will also laid the foundations of some development projects.

