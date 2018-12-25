Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi, tweets video of PM getting stumped by BJP worker’s question on middle class

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday renewed his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the latter has made only middle-class life hard. In a tweet, Rahul said that Modi can’t dare to take questions from media, adding that now he is also avoiding BJP workers.

“Vanakam Puducherry! That’s NoMo’s answer to the struggling middle class. Forget a press conference he can’t even string together a polling booth worker’s conference. BJP-vetted question is a superb idea. Consider vetted answers as well,” Rahul said in a tweet.

Rahul’s tweet also carries a news story the PM’s recent interaction with BJP workers from Tamil Nadu. According to the Deccan Herald story the Prime Minister was faced with embarrassing moments during his interaction with booth workers via NaMo app when a worker asked him about the government’s decisions on tax collection.

Watch video:

Nirmal Kumar Jain, a BJP worker from Villupuram district, asked in Hindi why middle class was not being given due importance by the government and the government is only concerned about collecting taxes from people.

Although the clip shows Modi put a brave effort to face the question, he only said. “Thank you Nirmal ji. You are a businessman and therefore it is normal that you will talk only business.”

Modi added, “I assure you that the common man will be taken care of.” Then there was pin drop silence for a few seconds. Modi then immediately switched to speak to BJP worker from Puducherry.