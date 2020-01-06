Congress president post is a family matter, says Smriti Irani in Amethi

BJP’s Smriti Irani defeated then Congress president Rahul Gandhi by over 50,000 votes in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. (PTI)

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday said that the post of Congress President is a family matter of Gandhis. She said this while responding to a question on the possibility of Priyanka Gandhi taking over as Congress chief. Priyanka Gandhi is currently in-charge of Uttar Pradesh-East. Just weeks before the Lok Sabha polls, she was made general secretary and was given the responsibility of UP-East. She, however, could not make any difference and the Congress did very badly. The performance was so bad that her party lost even its traditional seat of Amethi.

BJP’s Smriti Irani defeated then Congress president Rahul Gandhi by over 50,000 votes in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Before losing the Gandhi-bastion to BJP, Rahul Gandhi represented Amethi for 15 years — from 2014 to 2019.

After losing parliamentary elections badly, Priyanka Gandhi vowed to make a comeback in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections due in 2022. She has been traveling to the state very frequently and raising the issues pertaining to the state. It was in this backdrop when a question was asked that Priyanka Gandhi could be the next party chief, Smriti Irani said: “This only Sonia Gandhi can tell but the post of the Congress president is a family matter.” The minister was on a day-long visit to Amethi, her parliamentary constituency.

The statement comes at a time when the Congress is divided over the post of party president, some want Rahul Gandhi whereas some favour Priyanka. Rahul Gandhi has served as Congress president from December 2016 to August 2019. He resigned after his party suffered defeats in successive Lok Sabha polls. In 2014, Rahul Gandhi led the whole campaign against then prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi. Under his watch, the Congress lost badly and could win just 44 seats.

In 2019, Rahul Gandhi again spearheaded his party’s campaign but the party lost again. This time, the BJP emerged stronger than ever and restricted the Congress to just 52 seats. Following the results, Rahul Gandhi came under pressure and stepped down from the post of president. After his resignation, Sonia Gandhi returned to the party helm as interim chief.

While the Congress is yet to name its chief, the buzz is that someone from the family will take over again.