AICC president polls: Shashi Tharoor’s representative collects nomination papers from Madhusudan Mistry

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s representative on Saturday collected nomination papers for the All India Congress Committee (AICC) presidential election from the party’s Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry, ANI reported.

In a request letter sent for his candidature, the Thiruvananthapuram MP has requested five sets of nomination papers for the elections.

On Friday, Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh had announced that he would not be contesting the Congress president polls. With him stepping aside, the two contenders for the post remain Tharoor and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Gehlot has confirmed that he will be fighting for the top Congress position.

After over two decades, the grand-old party is set to see a contest for the post of party chief. On Thursday, the Congress’ central election authority issued a notification for the polls, setting the ball rolling for electing the successor to Sonia Gandhi, the longest-serving party chief.

Tharoor had earlier met Gandhi and expressed his intention to contest the upcoming polls, while the interim Congress president conveyed that she would stay “neutral” in the elections.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Gourabh Vallabh taunted Tharoor over his bid to contest the AICC polls, saying the MP’s “only major contribution was to sent letters to Sonia Gandhi when she was hospitalised”, referring to the G-23 grouping.

Vallabh had also voiced support for Gehlot, saying “one has to choose between the two names that are appearing in public discussion, then there is no comparison between the two”.

Tharoor, had on September 22, posted a famous speech of former US president Theodore Roosevelt ‘The Man in the Arena’. Although he didn’t name anyone, the apparent reference was towards Vallabh.

After the criticism of its party leaders, senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Saturday urged party leaders to refrain from commenting on their colleagues applying for the post of AICC president. Earlier, Congress General Secretary In-charge, Communications, Jairam Ramesh had also asked for the same.

“Completely agree with Jairam Ramesh. Fellow congressmen should refrain from commenting on their party colleagues applying for the post of Congress President. We must maintain the fair minded democratic free speech values that the party has always championed,” Singhvi tweeted.

The process for filing nominations for the election will be held from September 24 to 30, and nomination papers will be scrutinised on October 1. The last date for withdrawing the nomination is October 8.