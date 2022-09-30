Congress President polls: Mallikarjun Kharge likely to emerge as new contender for top post

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has emerged as a frontrunner to be the third candidate for the post of the Congress president, Indian Express reported, quoting sources.

The other two contenders for the post are Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

Party sources said that a “dark horse” with the blessings of the party leadership could likely emerge as the third candidate.

Sources close to Kharge have said that he was not opposed to contesting for the Congress President polls, but would only continue after directions from the party interim president Sonia Gandhi’s directions, IE reported.

Meanwhile, on Thursday night Sonia Gandhi drove to Congress leader and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s residence, and was with her for over an hour.

Further, some leaders of the G-23 camp also met on Thursday evening at the residence of Congress leader Anand Sharma, ANI reported.

The meeting was attended by former union minister Manish Tewari, former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan and former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Later, Sharma was seen leaving from Jodhpur House where Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is staying.

Thursday was dominated by Gehlot’s meeting with Sonia Gandhi. Following the meet-up, the Rajasthan CM announced that he will not be contesting the Congress president elections taking “moral responsibility” on the crisis in the state.

He also said he apologised to Sonia Gandhi over the open rebellion by Gehlot’s loyalists over a possible change of leadership in the state.

On Thursday night, former Rajasthan deputy CM and Congress leader Sachin Pilot also met Sonia Gandhi at the residence for an hour. He said he had a detailed discussion with the party chief and AICC leaders over the Rajasthan political crisis.