Congress presidential polls: Mistry responds to letter by MPs’ transparency appeal, Shashi Tharoor says ‘satisfied’

Responding to the joint letter by five Congress MPs seeking transparency on the poll process for the post of Congress chief, AICC central election authority chief Madhusudan Mistry on Saturday said that the party will share the list of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates that make up the electoral college to aspirant candidates before the process of nomination begins.

In a joint letter to Mistry on September 6, five Lok Sabha members Manish Tewari, Karti Chidambaram, Shashi Tharoor, Pradyut Bordoloi and Abdul Khaleque had expressed concern about the “transparency and fairness” of the party chief’s election, and demanded that the list of the delegates be provided to all electors and potential candidates.

“It is unfortunate that an erroneous interpretation is being given to our demand of releasing electoral rolls. We are not suggesting that any internal document of the party should be released in a manner that may give an opportunity to those who wish us ill to misuse the information contained therein,” the MPs had said in the letter.

Mistry said that any delegate can look for the names of 10 supporters at the PCC office in the state.

“The first avenue open for any delegate to file a nomination for the Congress President election is – they can look for the names of the 10 supporters (delegates) at their state at the Pradesh Congress Committee office. The name and the serial number are available in the state list. The nomination signed by 10 supporters (delegates) will be sufficient for validity of the nomination,” he said.

Mistry also said that for the first-time, the Congress is issuing QR-code based identity cards to all the delegates across 28 states and 9 Union Territories.

“Those who want to file a nomination should check if they have a delegate identity card available with them. Only people with valid identity cards will be allowed to sign on the nomination papers for the position of the Congress President,” the letter read.

Further, if anyone desires to get nominations from ten supporters from different states, the list of over 9000 delegates is available at the AICC Delhi office from September 20 between 11 am – 6 pm, before they file their nomination on September 24, Mistry wrote.

“They can come and choose their 10 supporters (delegates) from the list and obtain their (delegates) sigature for nomination,” it read.

Mistry said that the contents of the letter should “resolve the anxiety” about the “process of filing their nominations without knowing the names of the delegates”.

“Once the nomination is signed and handed over to Chief Returning Officer, they will get the entire list of the delegates,” it said.

Meanwhile, the AICC election chief said that Tharoor had called him in the morning and both had an interaction over the same.

Sharing the letter, Tharoor said that he was “pleased” and “satisfied” with the clarification, adding that it would strengthen the party.

“I am pleased that this clarification has come in the form of his constructive reply to our letter (attached). In view of these assurances, I am satisfied. Many will be glad to move on with an election process that in my view will only strengthen the party,” he wrote in a tweet, attaching the letter.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram also echoed similar sentiments saying that he was also “satisfied” with the reply from Mistry and endorsed the sentiments of the Thiruvananthapuram MP.

The notification for the Congress president’s election will be issued on September 22, and the election, if required, will be held on October 17.