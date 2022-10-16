Congress President polls: Electors asked to put tick mark after Tharoor’s team flags possible confusion

Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor’s team flagged its concern with the AICC central election authority chairman regarding marking “1” against the name of their choice on the ballot paper, reported PTI quoting sources. While Mallikarjun Kharge’s name appears with serial number ‘1’, Tharoor’s appears with serial number ‘2’. However, after the issue was flagged by Tharoor’s team that it may confuse voters, AICC chairman Mistry has now approved that a tick would be accepted instead of the number “1”.

Mistry, on Saturday had notified a few instructions for polling, in which he said that PCC Members “will mark ‘1’ on the ballot paper against the name of the candidate and fold the ballot paper to put it into the ballot box,” reported PTI

Also Read: ‘No Congress president can keep the Gandhi parivar aloof’: Shashi Tharoor

The AICC election chief Mistry said it is in the party’s constitution for writing ‘1’ in front of preferred choice, however, Tharoor’s team pointed out that it was only meant for cases when there are two or more candidates.

The voters are instructed to put a tick mark in the box in front of the candidate whom they wish to vote for, adding that putting any other symbol or writing a number would make the vote invalid, the message being sent to the delegates from Misty’s office said, as per the PTI report.

Also Read: No ideological difference, says Shashi Tharoor ahead of contest with Mallikarjun Kharge

Last week, Mistry had said that the Presidential elections, which will see a non-Gandhi to the post after many years, will be held by a secret ballot, asserting that a level-playing field had been ensured for both Kharge and Tharoor.

AICC presidential elections will be held on Oct 17, and counting will be taken up on Oct 19.