Congress President Elections 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Stage set for Kharge, Tharoor face-off

Congress President Elections Live Updates today: Congress President Elections Live Updates today: Shashi Tharoor will take on Mallikarjun Kharge as voting for the Congress presidential elections will begin at 10 am today. At least 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates will be voting to elect a Congress president. The voting will conclude at 4 pm today and the counting will be done on October 19.
Also Read: Mallikarjun Kharge vs Shashi Tharoor: Stage set! Who will be the next Congress President?
This will be the first time in 24 years when the party will be electing a non-Gandhi to its top-post. Earlier, party communications-in-charge Jairam Ramesh said that Rahul Gandhi, who is currently doing a Bharat Jodo Yatra, will be casting his vote in Karnataka along with 40 other PCC candidates. Party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi has served as the Congress chief for the longest period of time from 1998 to 2017 after which, Rahul Gandhi took the top post. Sonia Gandhi has been the interim party chief since 2019 after Rahul Gandhi stepped down.
Also Read: Congress presidential polls: Mallikarjun Kharge appeals to party’s youth; says ‘crucial to fight divisive BJP’
In the run-up to the elections, Kharge told The Indian Express that he would seek the advice of the Gandhis time and again while Tharoor told IE that he had faced differential treatment at the hands of several PCC chiefs and leaders. Tharoor claimed that while many senior leaders showed their support to Kharge, the same leaders didn’t meet him. Both the leaders have promised to execute the Udaipur Declarations to its entirety, if voted to power, and also talked about taking everyone along while making decisions. In his manifesto, Tharoor has called for decentralisation within the party.
Congress president, Congress, congress president election, congress president polls 2022, Shashi tharoor, mallikarjun kharge
“This is the polling booth at the #bharatjodoyatra campsite in Sanganakallu that will open at 10am. It is the meeting room container converted into a polling booth for the Congress Presidential elections,” tweets party communications-in-charge Jairam Ramesh.
https://twitter.com/Jairam_Ramesh/status/1581846537893994496
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi & former PM Manmohan Singh will vote in Delhi. Rahul Gandhi will vote at Bharat Jodo Yatra campsite, Bellari. (ANI)
Electors in the Congress presidential polls have been asked to put a tick mark against the name of their choice on the ballot paper after AICC president candidate Shashi Tharoor's team took up with the party's top poll body the issue of its earlier directive that voters write “1” to reflect their preference, citing that it may lead to confusion, sources said on Sunday.
In instructions for polling issued on Saturday, Congress central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry had said PCC Members “will mark '1' on the ballot paper against the name of the candidate and fold the ballot paper to put it into the ballot box”. Tharoor's team took up the issue with Mistry, stating that this may confuse the voters as Kharge is on serial number 1 and Tharoor on serial number 2 on the ballot paper and writing '1' in front of the name of the preferred candidate would put the latter at a “disadvantage, the sources said. (PTI)
Visuals from Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor's residence ahead of the party president elections.
On the eve of voting to elect the new Congress president, candidate Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said he is batting on a track with an “uneven bounce” and doesn't want “pitch tampering”.
Asked to comment on the fairness of the polls, Tharoor in an interview told PTI, “I had said there is an uneven playing field but that doesn't mean that (Madhusudan) Mistryji is unfair. I think he is very fair-minded, and it is feasible to get a fair result from his system. However, in the party we see that the work done by some leaders isn't quite fair.” “I am batting on a pitch with uneven bounce but I have to bat on it. I just don't want there to be any pitch tampering,” he said. (PTI)
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that he did not violate the AICC guidelines for the party's president election when he became the proposer of Mallikarjun Kharge for the president's post.
“I had become the proposer of Kharge. Some people created a controversy that I had campaigned in support of Kharge. If I had to campaign, I would have gone to every state. I didn't do that,” Gehlot said.
“Can't I make an appeal for the person whose name I have proposed?” Gehlot asked, talking to reporters after addressing a event of Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympics. (PTI)
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said the Gandhi family has struggled to strengthen the party, and he would have no shame in taking their advice and support in case he is elected party president.
Kharge, considered close to the Gandhis, joined Rahul Gandhi in Bellary on Saturday for the Bharat Jodo Yatra and later addressed a public meeting there.
The veteran leader said he is the “delegates' candidate” in this polls to the party's highest post, scheduled for October 17.
Responding to a question about talk that he would be remote-controlled by the Gandhi family, Kharge said, “They say such things as there is nothing else to tell. The BJP indulges in such a campaign and others follow it. Sonia Gandhi has worked for 20 years in the organisation…Rahul Gandhi was also president…they have struggled for the party and put their strength for its growth.” Congress delegates will vote on Monday to elect their party president. Kharge, who is up against party leader Shashi Tharoor, will cast his vote at the Karnataka Congress office in Bengaluru in the morning, sources close to him said. (PTI)
Live visuals from the AICC headquarters in Delhi ahead of the Congress presidential polls. (ANI)