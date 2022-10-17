Congress President Elections 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Stage set for Kharge, Tharoor face-off

Congress President Elections Live Updates today: Congress President Elections Live Updates today: Shashi Tharoor will take on Mallikarjun Kharge as voting for the Congress presidential elections will begin at 10 am today. At least 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates will be voting to elect a Congress president. The voting will conclude at 4 pm today and the counting will be done on October 19.

This will be the first time in 24 years when the party will be electing a non-Gandhi to its top-post. Earlier, party communications-in-charge Jairam Ramesh said that Rahul Gandhi, who is currently doing a Bharat Jodo Yatra, will be casting his vote in Karnataka along with 40 other PCC candidates. Party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi has served as the Congress chief for the longest period of time from 1998 to 2017 after which, Rahul Gandhi took the top post. Sonia Gandhi has been the interim party chief since 2019 after Rahul Gandhi stepped down.

In the run-up to the elections, Kharge told The Indian Express that he would seek the advice of the Gandhis time and again while Tharoor told IE that he had faced differential treatment at the hands of several PCC chiefs and leaders. Tharoor claimed that while many senior leaders showed their support to Kharge, the same leaders didn’t meet him. Both the leaders have promised to execute the Udaipur Declarations to its entirety, if voted to power, and also talked about taking everyone along while making decisions. In his manifesto, Tharoor has called for decentralisation within the party.

