Congress President Polls Live: It’s the final countdown! Tharoor vs Kharge – Counting of votes to begin at 10 am

Congress Presidential Poll Counting, Results: The Congress party is set to get their first non-Gandhi president in 24 years. The counting of votes will begin at 10:00 am today at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi and the results will be announced today itself. The new Congress president will replace its interim chief Sonia Gandhi, who has been holding the fort ever since Rahul Gandhi stepped down after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry had on Monday revealed that out of 9,915 delegates of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), more than 9,500 delegates voted at the PCC offices and the AICC headquarters.

Both the contenders for the presidential post, Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge, have been campaigning vigorously across India. While Kharge has been considered as party favourite, Tharoor has pitched himself as the candidate of change. This is going to be the sixth time in Congress’ nearly 137-year-old history that an election would decide the party’s presidential post.

09:02 (IST) 19 Oct 2022 Congress Presidential Polls: Counting of votes set to begin The counting of votes will begin at 10:00 am at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi.

